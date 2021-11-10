53º

Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 10, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Michigan Radar Nov. 9, 2021 (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 10, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Sprinkle possible overnight

  • High resolution models continue to spit out a few light sprinkles overnight, but not everyone gets in on the action.

Rain returns Thursday

  • Later in the afternoon Thursday, rain returns and will be around through the evening.
  • Roughly 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the target window for the rain, but a few spotty showers might try to linger past midnight.

Winds picking up

  • This system is also going to be cranking up the wind.
  • Thursday and Friday: sustained winds will be over 20 mph, but gusts will at times be over 30 mph.

Wintry mix this weekend/Monday

  • The chance for rain and even a few snowflakes is with us later Friday through Monday.
  • Most of what falls in this time period is rain, but early Saturday and early Sunday there could be some snow.
  • There’s even the slight chance for a light accumulation early Sunday, which would be the first accumulation of the season.

Other headlines

Normal high down to 50 degrees

  • Friday, the normal high will be 50 degrees. This number continues to go down through later January.

Normal first snowfall

  • Wednesday of next week is the date of our normal first snowfall.
  • We might beat this if we get some to add up early Sunday.

