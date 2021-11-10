Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 10, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 10, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Sprinkle possible overnight
- High resolution models continue to spit out a few light sprinkles overnight, but not everyone gets in on the action.
Rain returns Thursday
- Later in the afternoon Thursday, rain returns and will be around through the evening.
- Roughly 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the target window for the rain, but a few spotty showers might try to linger past midnight.
Winds picking up
- This system is also going to be cranking up the wind.
- Thursday and Friday: sustained winds will be over 20 mph, but gusts will at times be over 30 mph.
Wintry mix this weekend/Monday
- The chance for rain and even a few snowflakes is with us later Friday through Monday.
- Most of what falls in this time period is rain, but early Saturday and early Sunday there could be some snow.
- There’s even the slight chance for a light accumulation early Sunday, which would be the first accumulation of the season.
Other headlines
Normal high down to 50 degrees
- Friday, the normal high will be 50 degrees. This number continues to go down through later January.
Normal first snowfall
- Wednesday of next week is the date of our normal first snowfall.
- We might beat this if we get some to add up early Sunday.