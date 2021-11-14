Metro Detroit weather: Sunday evening brings wintry mix, then colder temps at night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

We still have a healthy rain-snow mix across Southeast Michigan.

Areas north of 8 Mile Road are snowier, while areas south of 8 Mile Road have a mixture or chilly rain. Either way, it’s mostly wet on paved surfaces because they have not cooled down much.

Streets will go from wet in the morning to more slippery and a little slushy in the afternoon. Just monitor how your driveway and walkway looks as it snows. If you see the snow sticking, lay down some salt.

As it becomes drier and colder overnight, though, temperatures do get closer to freezing. Some areas will be slippery Monday morning, and we’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds, with chilly conditions afterward. After a quick shot or rain and snow Monday evening, higher temps are on the way for mid-week. Any snow that stuck Sunday will be gone in no time.

Sunday evening will have scattered snow showers and flurries. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Sunset is at 5:12 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

This week

Monday will be sunnier, but we’ll still need our winter coats and hats because afternoon temperatures will only be in the low 40s.

Milder air arrives Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs between 50 and 55 degrees.

Any remaining snow will melt completely by Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with rain showers possible, but high temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and chillier. Highs will be near 45 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Saturday will have clouds return, with a chance of a rain-snow mix and highs in the low 40s.

