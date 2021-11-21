Metro Detroit weather: Rain exiting, cold moving in

Rain and snow could return to the area later in the week.

DETROIT – The bulk of the rain is now gone, but a few more sprinkles or showers are expected to swing through this evening. This rain won’t last long and should be gone before midnight.

Overnight some very cold air moves in. Temperatures drop into the middle 20s, but with strong gusty winds it’s going to feel more like the teens as you wake up first thing Monday. Even into the afternoon Monday, wind chills struggle to get into the middle 20s.

Holiday forecast

The next chance for rain looks to arrive later Wednesday in the form of a few sprinkles or light showers, but the more impactful weather returns on Thanksgiving Thursday. Showers are expected through the day.

This means that we’ll have to contend with rain for the parade, the turkey trot, the Lions game, and just about all Thanksgiving Day festivities.

On the back side of that system, a few lake effect snow showers are looking likely on Friday.

