Metro Detroit weather: Sunday showers on tap

Rain is the name of the game today, as a few showers are expected.

Showers will start creeping in from the south and west early this afternoon. This rain will be light-to-moderate in intensity, and will last for a few hours.

With the clouds and rain around, it’ll be a cool day with highs only in the lower 40s.

The first batch of rain should be wrapping up as we get closer to 4 p.m., but a few more spotty showers will be possible this evening. With temperatures dropping into the 30s, a few snowflakes will try to mix in before the showers end by midnight.

On top of the rain, the winds will be picking up through the day and tonight as well. Lows overnight will be in the middle 20s.

Today’s sunset is at 5:05 p.m.

Chilly week ahead; rainy Thanksgiving

Wind chills will be in the teens early Monday. Things don’t get a ton better in the afternoon Monday, as highs only reach the upper 30s with, again, the wind being a factor. Wind chills will stay in the lower 30s most of the day Monday.

More sun will return Tuesday before clouds start building back in on Wednesday. The busiest travel day of the year looks alright here in southeast Michigan, but the winds will pick up and could gust over 25 mph during the day on Wednesday. All of this ahead of our next chance for rain, which returns on Thanksgiving.

Long range computer models have some discrepancies on how long the rain will last Thursday. The consensus is that there will be some rain around Thursday morning -- however, some models keep rain around for the majority of the day Thursday, while others dry us out later Thursday. This is something that we’ll have to watch closely over the coming days. We will keep you posted.

Following the rain Thursday, Friday brings in the chance for a few lake effect snow showers. It’s still too far out to talk accumulation, but if there will be any, it’s fairly safe to say it’ll be minimal. It will, though, be breezy and cold Friday, with highs in the upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

