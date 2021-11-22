Metro Detroit Thanksgiving weather forecast: Wet conditions possible

Here's what to expect in Metro Detroit for Thanksgiving week 2021 -- for more weather, go here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Travel conditions should be pretty decent here in Pure Michigan, and around the country on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Tuesday will be bone chilling cold here tomorrow morning as we awake Tuesday to temps in the lower 20s. We will tons of Tuesday sunshine around Metro Detroit and slightly warmer highs around 40F and lighter winds WNW to WSW 5-10mph.

Wednesday will be a day of increasing clouds and warmth as highs head into the mid and upper 40s and still dry. Rain is on the way for Thanksgiving.

Thursday morning and America’s Thanksgiving Parade will be cool and possibly wet and we’ll need to plan for this. The wind will be gusty, too, but the parade will go off without a hitch. Dress for temps in the mid to upper 30s and grab the umbrella as rain will be slowly moving in throughout the morning Thursday.

There’s a chance we get through some of the parade dry but showers will be moving in from the south and west. Stay tuned, we’ll keep you posted on that wet weather and beyond.

Ad

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android