Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures rise into 40s; chance of rain this week

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

Monday looked spectacular and felt cold. Temperatures stayed mostly in the low and mid-30s during the afternoon under a brilliant blue sky. Just remember to bundle up before heading out doors and dress the kids up in their winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves before going to and from the store or afterschool activities.

Sunset is at 5:06 p.m.

Monday evening will be clear and cold. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s at dinner time and in the upper 20 shortly after nightfall.

Venus, Saturn and Jupiter will be visible in the southern and southwestern sky before 7:30 p.m.

Monday night will be clear and very cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s. Make sure the furnace is in good working order and grab an extra blanket. Also, bring your pets back indoors.

This week

Tuesday will be sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 40.

Wednesday will have higher temperatures in cloudy skies. As clouds increase, temperatures reach the low 40s to near 45 degrees in the afternoon.

Happy Thanksgiving, Thursday! The start of America’s Thanksgiving Parade will be cloudy, with light rain developing and arriving. It will be chilly, with temperatures above freezing. Balloon handlers will have only gentle winds to contend with, and temperatures start in the mid- and upper 30s.

Scattered rain showers are possible through the first half of the parade. There’s a lull in shower activity by late morning and midday. When the Detroit Lions take the field for football, afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with scattered rain showers.

During deal day Friday, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with lake-enhanced snow showers. Early shoppers will have morning temperatures in the 20s and daytime temperatures reach the mid-30s.

