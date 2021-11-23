Metro Detroit weather: Skies are clear Monday night and temperatures are low

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday night, Motown.

If you though this morning was cold, it will be colder overnight tonight and tomorrow morning. On the plus-side, it will bright and sunny tomorrow.

We’ll just need to dress in an extra layer with temps below average again. Clouds return Travel Day, Wednesday. Thanksgiving will be wet and chilly; not cold for the America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Deal Day Friday will be colder again with a few snowflakes.

Monday night will be clear and very cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s. Make sure the furnace is in good working order and grab an extra blanket. Also, bring your pets back indoors.

This week

Tuesday will be sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 40.

Wednesday will have higher temperatures in cloudy skies. As clouds increase, temperatures reach the low 40s to near 45 degrees in the afternoon.

Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving, Thursday! The start of America’s Thanksgiving Parade will be cloudy, with light rain developing and arriving. It will be chilly, with temperatures above freezing. Balloon handlers will have only gentle winds to contend with, and temperatures start in the mid- and upper 30s.

Scattered rain showers are possible through the first half of the parade. There’s a lull in shower activity by late morning and midday. When the Detroit Lions take the field for football, afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with scattered rain showers.

Friday

During deal day Friday, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with lake-enhanced snow showers. Early shoppers will have morning temperatures in the 20s and daytime temperatures reach the mid-30s.

