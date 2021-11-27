Metro Detroit weather: Accumulating afternoon snowfall ahead

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

We’re in the middle of a cold spell this holiday weekend that will bring snow before it’s over.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy and very cold. Temperatures are starting in the teens and low 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. It’s important to dress in layers to stay warm while decorating for the holidays, shopping or tailgating.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:38 a.m.

The biggest college football rivalry of all time -- Michigan vs. Ohio State -- commences at noon in Ann Arbor. It will remain mostly cloudy there, and across the region, and it will be cold. Highs will only be in the low 30s, barely above freezing.

Snow will arrive this afternoon from a quick-moving clipper system. Moving from Northwest to Southeast, the first flakes will begin falling between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Saturday evening will be snowy and cold. Temperatures will be near 30 degrees.

Ad

Saturday night will will have scattered snow showers. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Saturday snow accumulation

One to two inches of snow will have fallen by Saturday night. Two to three inches are more likely north of M-59/Hall Road in Livingston County, Northern Oakland County, Northern Macomb County and in communities farther north.

More snow Sunday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. It will be colder than average again with highs in the mid-30s.

Next week preview

Monday will be partly sunny with scattered snow. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and not as cold. Daytime temps will reach the low 40s.

More sun and fair-weather clouds are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be near 40 degrees Wednesday, and in the upper 40s Thursday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below: