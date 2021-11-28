Metro Detroit weather: Less snowy, cold Saturday night

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – A winter weather advisory is in effect for Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan from 3 p.m. Saturday to midnight.

What an afternoon and evening as Detroit and much of southeast Michigan is a winter wonderland. Fittingly for a holiday weekend ushering in festive season, 1 to 4 inches of snow have fallen.

Widespread snow becomes more scattered and ends overnight. It will be cold, slushy and icy by dawn, so use caution and factor on extra time going to and from services Sunday.

Scattered snow showers are possible for Sunday, too. Higher temps are still possible by the middle of next week.

Saturday night will have scattered snow showers. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

More snow Sunday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. It will be colder than average again with highs in the mid-30s. Another half inch to an inch of snow is possible before the day is done. Hanukkah begins and sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Next week preview

Monday will be partly sunny with scattered snow. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and not as cold. Daytime temps will reach the low 40s.

More sun and fair-weather clouds are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday.

