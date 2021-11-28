View: SE Michigan snow totals from Nov. 27-28, 2021

Here are snow totals reported in southeastern Michigan on Sunday (Nov. 28, 2021) morning.
Snow moved through the region on Saturday, Nov. 27. More snow is expected Sunday.
Forecast: Snowy Sunday with less accumulation
These totals are from local storm reports collected by the National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac.
Southeastern Michigan snow totals:
- Adrian -- 2 inches
- SE Ann Arbor -- 4.4 inches
- W Ann Arbor -- 3.5 inches
- Berkley -- 3.1 inches
- NE Dearborn -- 4.1 inches
- NW Dearborn Heights -- 3 inches
- Farmington -- 3.3 inches
- Flint -- 2.6 inches
- Garden City -- 3.3 inches
- Howell -- 2.7 inches
- Lapeer -- 1 inch
- NW Livonia -- 2.8 inches
- SE New Baltimore -- 1.7 inches
- S Ortonville -- 2.3 inches
- NW Richmond -- 3.3 inches
- Shelby Township -- 2.8 inches
- NW St. Clair Shores -- 2.8 inches
- NW Waterford -- 3 inches
- Westland -- 2.9 inches
- E White Lake -- 2.7 inches
- Wyandotte -- 4 inches
- SE Ypsilanti -- 4.5 inches