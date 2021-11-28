View: SE Michigan snow totals from Nov. 27-28, 2021

Snow on a tree branch in southeastern Michigan on Nov. 28, 2021.

Here are snow totals reported in southeastern Michigan on Sunday (Nov. 28, 2021) morning.

Snow moved through the region on Saturday, Nov. 27. More snow is expected Sunday.

Forecast: Snowy Sunday with less accumulation

These totals are from local storm reports collected by the National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac.

Southeastern Michigan snow totals:

Adrian -- 2 inches

SE Ann Arbor -- 4.4 inches

W Ann Arbor -- 3.5 inches

Berkley -- 3.1 inches

NE Dearborn -- 4.1 inches

NW Dearborn Heights -- 3 inches

Farmington -- 3.3 inches

Flint -- 2.6 inches

Garden City -- 3.3 inches

Howell -- 2.7 inches

Lapeer -- 1 inch

NW Livonia -- 2.8 inches

SE New Baltimore -- 1.7 inches

S Ortonville -- 2.3 inches

NW Richmond -- 3.3 inches

Shelby Township -- 2.8 inches

NW St. Clair Shores -- 2.8 inches

NW Waterford -- 3 inches

Westland -- 2.9 inches

E White Lake -- 2.7 inches

Wyandotte -- 4 inches

SE Ypsilanti -- 4.5 inches

