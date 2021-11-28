32º

LIVE

Weather

View: SE Michigan snow totals from Nov. 27-28, 2021

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Snow Totals, Metro Detroit Snow, Snow, Snowing, Inches, Totals
Snow on a tree branch in southeastern Michigan on Nov. 28, 2021. (WDIV)

Here are snow totals reported in southeastern Michigan on Sunday (Nov. 28, 2021) morning.

Snow moved through the region on Saturday, Nov. 27. More snow is expected Sunday.

Forecast: Snowy Sunday with less accumulation

These totals are from local storm reports collected by the National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac.

Southeastern Michigan snow totals:

  • Adrian -- 2 inches
  • SE Ann Arbor -- 4.4 inches
  • W Ann Arbor -- 3.5 inches
  • Berkley -- 3.1 inches
  • NE Dearborn -- 4.1 inches
  • NW Dearborn Heights -- 3 inches
  • Farmington -- 3.3 inches
  • Flint -- 2.6 inches
  • Garden City -- 3.3 inches
  • Howell -- 2.7 inches
  • Lapeer -- 1 inch
  • NW Livonia -- 2.8 inches
  • SE New Baltimore -- 1.7 inches
  • S Ortonville -- 2.3 inches
  • NW Richmond -- 3.3 inches
  • Shelby Township -- 2.8 inches
  • NW St. Clair Shores -- 2.8 inches
  • NW Waterford -- 3 inches
  • Westland -- 2.9 inches
  • E White Lake -- 2.7 inches
  • Wyandotte -- 4 inches
  • SE Ypsilanti -- 4.5 inches

Weather links:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter