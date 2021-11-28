Snowy weather causes problems for drivers throughout area

Snow flurries that fell on Saturday made for some treacherous driving around the area.

The winter weather quickly ripped through our area on Saturday. It caused some treacherous conditions on our roads.

“The game was awesome. We’ve been waiting on this for so long,” said Raina Johnson, who was driving home from the Michigan-Ohio State game.

Johnson is expressing the same feelings, as thousands of Michigan fans, who witnessed the Wolverines beat Ohio State inside the ‘Big House.’

But it’s what happened after the game that put a little sour taste in their celebration.

“It took us two hours to get back from Ann Arbor to Lincoln Park,” Johnson said. “It’s crazy.”

That’s because of the terrible road conditions on I-94.

There were icy conditions on M-14 that caused an 18-Wheeler to flip over. Mother Nature didn’t stop there. Snowy conditions even closed the eastbound ramp near I-96 and Southfield Freeway.

“I done seen at least three accidents coming on the way here,” Kayla Nash said. “I’m coming all the way from downtown Detroit.”

Nash was also out in the elements. She said she wasn’t ready for all of this.

“It’s terrible,” she said. “It got my voice cracking. It’s like very cray. Please stay home. Please stay home.”