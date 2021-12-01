Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, cold Tuesday night

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday night, Motown.

Temperatures return to sub-freezing territory tonight. It will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will have sunshine and a healthy amount of clouds, and it will be seasonably chilly. A few rain showers are possible tomorrow night and Thursday morning. Despite this, the highest temperatures of the week will be experienced Thursday afternoon.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, colder and dry. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. Stay alert for any re-freezing, especially on ramps bridges and overpasses, overnight and by dawn.

Rest of week

Wednesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Temps venture further into the 40s (between 40 and 45 degrees) in the afternoon.

A weak warm front approaches and passes over Southeast Michigan Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain showers are possible from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Afterward, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 50 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs in the low 40s.

The weekend

Saturday will be colder and become mostly cloudy to overcast. Morning lows will be in the 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunday has a chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow. Highs in the middle 30s.

