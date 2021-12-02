Metro Detroit weather: Warm Thursday afternoon ahead of wintry weekend

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

This is the warmest day of the week, and the highest temperatures will be felt by midday and shortly afterward. Then, it becomes chillier and colder. Friday will have some slippery weather with lower temperatures. The first half of this weekend will be colder and dry. The second half has showers and wintry weather in the forecast.

Thursday

Thursday afternoon will be milder and breezy, especially in the early afternoon. The southwesterly wind will boost temperatures to the low 50s under partly sunny skies by lunchtime and immediately afterward.

Then, it becomes chillier with temps in the 40s by the afternoon rush hour. There is a slight chance of scattered sprinkles, mainly north of 8 Mile Road.

Thursday’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Thursday evening will be mostly cloudy and chillier. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday night will become colder with overnight lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Some Friday flurries

More slippery weather arrives Friday. Snow and rain showers return by mid-morning and Friday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Chilly weekend, with snow possible

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

A wintry mix with snow showers and freezing rain is possible Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s. Afternoon temps will be in the middle 40s.

