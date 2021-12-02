Metro Detroit weather: Warmest day of the week

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

After a chilly start, today will be the mildest day of the week. After a taste of spring, it becomes chillier tonight and for the rest of this week into the weekend. A few raindrops and snowflakes are possible before the weekend finishes.

Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few wet spots and puddles may exists with more melting from overnight.

Sunrise is at 7:44 a.m.

Thursday afternoon will be milder and breezy. The southwesterly wind will boost temperatures to the low 50s under partly sunny skies.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Thursday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Thursday night becomes chillier with overnight lows in the low 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Friday will have a few sprinkles and flurries with chilly weather persisting. Afternoon temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

Ad

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

A wintry mix with snow showers to the north is possible by the end of Sunday. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below:

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android