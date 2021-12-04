Winter storm expected to drop 6-12 inches of snow in Northern Michigan

Northern Michigan is bracing for its first big snow of the season, with severe weather warnings in effect throughout the area.

The Northern Lower Peninsula is under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning on Sunday with 6 to 9 inches of snow expected by Monday, with wind gusts topping 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The Upper Peninsula, under a Winter Storm Warning, could see up to 12 inches of snow by Monday. The snow is going to come in waves, as you’ll see in the graphics below.

Here’s the forecast from NWS in Gaylord:

“Snow moves in Sunday morning as a band works across the area, potentially dropping a quick 2-3″ across northern lower. The heaviest snow is expected across eastern upper Sunday afternoon and evening. Parts of northern lower may see a glaze of ice Sunday afternoon and evening. Accumulating snow and wind gusts of 20-30 mph will lead to hazardous travel conditions with slippery roads and blowing snow at times, so be sure to drive with caution!”

Snow forecasts. (NWS Gaylord.)

And here’s the forecast from NWS in Marquette:

“A winter storm will move into Upper MI Sunday morning, and is expected to bring widespread snowfall across the area Sunday and Sunday night. Most areas are expected to receive around 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Expect slick roads, poor visibilities, and a few power outages as the snow should start out wet. Snowfall rates may be heavy at times, and patchy blowing snow is possible due to blustery conditions Sunday into Monday.”