Metro Detroit weather: Cold Saturday night, eventually milder and wetter Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Saturday night will have increasing clouds as it becomes colder. Temperatures rise through Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, as rain arrives with a warm front. Then, a cold front sends temperatures plunging from early next week through the middle of next week.

Clouds return slowly Saturday night. Under increasing high, thin clouds, it becomes colder with overnight lows in the 20s.

Sunrise is at 7:47 a.m.

Sunday becomes cloudy with more precipitation arriving. Higher temperatures arrive, too, because of a warm front. So a brief wintry mix is possible with temperatures near freezing mid-morning. Any frozen precipitation goes away and paves the way for rain Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures rise through the 30s and 40s to near 50 degrees when it’s dark.

Then, a cold front arrives Sunday night and Monday. This will cause temperatures to plummet for Monday and early next week.

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and colder. Morning temps will be near 20 degrees, and afternoon temps will be near 40 degrees.

Scattered snow showers are possible late Tuesday, with highs near 30 degrees.

Wednesday morning has a chance of snow. The afternoon will be chilly with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

