Metro Detroit weather: Much colder Monday night with icy conditions as squalls slowly diminish

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday night, Motown.

After today’s snow squalls and showers and because to the few that remain, paved surfaces from highways to driveways can be treacherous due to icy conditions. Snow showers slowly diminish overnight as temperatures continue to sink.

It will go from windy to breezy with very low wind chills by morning. Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week. Some snow is possible tomorrow night. Temperatures slowly increase later this week.

Monday night will be very cold and cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the teens to near 20 degrees. Wind chills will be in the single digits and they hit zero, at times, by dawn.

Sunrise at 7:49 a.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the mid- and upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens all day. Remember to dress warmly, in layers, and make sure kids have their hats, scarves and gloves to cover any extremities.

There’s a chance of snow showers Tuesday night. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s.

Rest of the week

Wednesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 30s.

A chance of showers returns Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

