Metro Detroit weather: Super chilly start with snow nearby

Temps are dropping consistently over Metro Detroit this Tuesday morning and there’s still a bit of a breeze blowing keeping a few light snow showers and flurries in play early today. Our temps are in the upper teens to low 20s but the breeze makes it feel like single digits to low teens which means layer and bundle up and take a little time to warm up the car if you are so lucky. Some of that crazy snow from Monday and overnight may create some icy spots on the roads, especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses. Be careful.

Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy today with any lake effect flakes fading this morning leaving us mostly dry today. But the chill is on under mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 20s to near 40 degrees and a lighter breeze today WSW 5-12mph and that’s just enough to keep wind chills in the dangerous zone today for fear of frostbite and hypothermia. Again, make sure you have the full winter arsenal if you’re spending any time outside today.

Ad

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

A weak disturbance will move across Pure Michigan overnight bringing a decent shot at some snow showers and a slippery Wednesday morning commute. We may see a few flakes just after midnight, but light and moderate snow showers are most likely from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. leaving a dusting to a half an inch. Again, that’s just enough to cause a slick and dangerous start on the roads tomorrow. Morning lows will be in the upper teens and then highs will hit the low to mid 30s. We will then start to warm up and out of this brief cold snap.

Thursday temps will be in the mid to upper 30s which is just below average for this time of year in Metro Detroit. As warm air begins to push up and over our area, there is a chance for a little wintry mix on Thursday afternoon. Then, we have a shot at 50 degrees on Friday with some spotty rain showers later in the afternoon and evening. A few rain showers will linger Saturday morning and then warmer 50s for most of Saturday. The second half of the weekend is cooler with sun and clouds Sunday and highs in the low 40s.

Ad

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android