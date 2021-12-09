Metro Detroit weather: Slow warming today, quicker tomorrow

We are finally going to see our afternoon high temps a little closer to average after several days in the deep freeze. Michigan is still in the chill early with temps in the mid 20s as you head out and about this Thursday morning around Metro Detroit. The skies are partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy and our conditions are dry this morning as you hit the roads. We will only see a little bit of sunshine mixing into a pretty steady cloud deck moving over Michigan this morning setting us up for a dull and gray day.

Sunrise is at 7:50 a.m.

After clouds win the battle this morning, our skies stay mostly cloudy and high temperatures halt right around 38 degrees, and that is right where we should be this time of year. Normal feels pretty good. The winds will pick up this afternoon SE 5-15 gusting 20-25mph at times. A few snow showers will move into Central and Northern Lower today with a few flakes possible in parts of our far West and North Zones right on the fringe. Warm and more moist air will filter in late in the day and a light wintry mix cannot be ruled out later this afternoon and early evening. Look out for snow pellets, flurries, and drizzle during the evening commute. It won’t likely be widespread and temps well above freezing keeps ice out of the picture.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Temps will continue to climb Friday as we take a shot at 50 degrees after a morning low in the low 30s. There is a large area of rain moving through the middle of the country during the day and little bits of moisture ahead of that storm will bring a chance for a few very light rain showers or areas of drizzle. The most likely start of the rain will be Friday evening after dinner time which also may be when we finally hit those upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Rain will be pretty steady and heavy late, late Friday into early Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s during our rain event and dangerous winds will begin to crank too. We may see a half an inch to an inch of rain or more by 8am Saturday morning. Most of your Saturday is dry, windy, and cooling down after a start in the lower 50s. Look for temps to start falling back into the 40s and the winds WSW 15-30 gusting 30-45mph at times. Some spotty and light rain and/or snow showers are possible Saturday afternoon but most of the wet weather strikes early.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days but it will be cooler and still breezy. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and highs will land in the low 40s. Tons of sun Sunday and Monday with increasing clouds Tuesday ahead of a wintry mix or rain Wednesday of next week. Temps will be in the mid 40s to low 50s at times next week.

