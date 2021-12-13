Metro Detroit weather: High near 50 degrees today; near 60 to come

A very mild Monday morning around Metro Detroit with a little bit of cloud cover keeping our temps from dropping dramatically. So, it’s low to mid 30s as you head out and about to get this work and school week started. Conditions are dry, although we did have a weak disturbance drop a few very light showers across the Thumb earlier this morning, hence the clouds here. But those clouds will be moving out and we are in for some nice sunshine with a steady breeze which means it will feel chilly at times this morning.

Sunrise is at 7:54 a.m.

We will enjoy a mostly sunny Monday around all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as highs lift into the mid and upper 40s and many of our suburbs will land right around 50 degrees. The winds will kick up SW 6-16 gusting to 25mph at times, and that means it will feel like the lower 40s or colder this afternoon in that beautiful sun. Most of the day is mostly sunny but we will have a little cloud cover spreading over the area tonight which is just fine. Again, cloud cover overnight keeps a little blanket of insolation over Metro Detroit.

Ad

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

We will be slightly cooler Tuesday due to this added cloud cover. They will be harmless clouds keeping our morning lows tomorrow in the low to mid 30s which is slightly above average and we’ll take that. Highs only hit the mid 40s tomorrow, although any cloud breaks in the afternoon could help us into the mid and upper 40s. The more likely scenario is partly sunny skies and lighter winds ESE 5-10mph with dry conditions all day. There is some wet weather just behind these clouds for Hump Day.

Wednesday may start dry, but rain showers will be moving in with a warm front on Wednesday and may hit Metro Detroit mid morning. Scattered rain showers will be coming and going throughout the day with morning lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday looks to be both warmer and wetter with a shot at 60 degrees. Rain showers will be hanging around at least through the morning hours and then a cool front will be moving through in the afternoon or evening. That still means we should be allowed to warm up before that cold front slides through here.

Ad

Friday will be noticeably cooler in the 30s to low 40s at best.

We may see a few flakes flying Friday night and Saturday morning… stay tuned.

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android