Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 14, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on Dec. 14, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 14, 2021, afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain returns Tuesday night through Thursday

  • Overnight, a few showers move in, with the biggest impact from this rain coming during the Wednesday morning drive.
  • A few spotty showers continue through the day, but there’s more dry time in the afternoon.
  • Thursday, a few showers are likely in the morning, but once the front passes around lunchtime, rain chances will be coming to an end.

Warmer Wednesday and Thursday morning

  • We top out in the upper 50s/lower 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Highs Wednesday will be just before midnight, in the mid- to upper 50s.
  • Highs Thursday will be just before lunch, in the lower 60s.

Gusty winds

  • This system is also going to be kicking up the winds again.
  • While they won’t be as strong as the last system, they’ll still be blowing things around.
  • The peak of the winds will be Thursday morning, with winds gusting over 40 mph.

Cold and snow return

  • Behind the rain, colder temperatures return for the weekend, as highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30s.
  • Snow showers look likely Saturday. It’s still too far out to talk totals, but long-range models have been consistent with some snow that would need to be moved. Maybe up to an inch-plus in spots.
  • Another shot for snow looks possible Monday of next week.

Winter is coming

  • Winter Solstice is Tuesday (Dec. 21) at 10:58 a.m.

