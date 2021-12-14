Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 14, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 14, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain returns Tuesday night through Thursday
- Overnight, a few showers move in, with the biggest impact from this rain coming during the Wednesday morning drive.
- A few spotty showers continue through the day, but there’s more dry time in the afternoon.
- Thursday, a few showers are likely in the morning, but once the front passes around lunchtime, rain chances will be coming to an end.
Warmer Wednesday and Thursday morning
- We top out in the upper 50s/lower 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Highs Wednesday will be just before midnight, in the mid- to upper 50s.
- Highs Thursday will be just before lunch, in the lower 60s.
Gusty winds
- This system is also going to be kicking up the winds again.
- While they won’t be as strong as the last system, they’ll still be blowing things around.
- The peak of the winds will be Thursday morning, with winds gusting over 40 mph.
Cold and snow return
- Behind the rain, colder temperatures return for the weekend, as highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30s.
- Snow showers look likely Saturday. It’s still too far out to talk totals, but long-range models have been consistent with some snow that would need to be moved. Maybe up to an inch-plus in spots.
- Another shot for snow looks possible Monday of next week.
Winter is coming
- Winter Solstice is Tuesday (Dec. 21) at 10:58 a.m.