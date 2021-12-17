Metro Detroit weather: Calm after the wind and before the snow

Skies cleared out late Thursday and overnight and cooler air is filling in behind a cold front and our temps in Metro Detroit will fall from the mid 30s to the upper 20s and low 30s as you head out and about on this Friday morning. The winds have relaxed and but are still producing wind chills in the lower 20s which means we’re back to the winter arsenal if you’re going to be outside for a little while early on. We will see a nice sunrise and we will be in for a good amount of sunshine all morning.

Sunrise is at 7:57 a.m.

Today is a calm day after the wind and before Saturday snow that is on the way. So we will stay dry all day with mostly sunny skies becoming only partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be on the light side flipping from the southwest to the northwest 5-10mph. Those high clouds are feeding into Pure Michigan ahead of a storm coming up from the deep south and may bring a very light wintry mix before midnight, but most of the wet weather is coming overnight and into the first part of our weekend.

Sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Saturday’s storm is still a little up in the air because there will be some light rain and sleet mixing in as temps stay just above freezing most of the overnight. As temps cool toward sunrise tomorrow, it should be cool enough for mostly snow around Metro Detroit with areas south of I-94, or our South Zone, will see more rain and wintry mix through the morning making it messy and slippery. Snow showers north of I-94 will lead to light accumulation of 1-2″ and a few spots possibly getting 3″ tomorrow morning and midday. Most of the afternoon is dryer with a spotty snow shower and temps in the mid 30s with light winds NE/NW 5-12mph.

Sunday is the brighter of the weekend days with some morning sun and early morning temps in the mid 20s making for a chilly start if you’re heading to church or running errands… watch out for icy spots on the roads. Highs Sunday will hang in the mid 30s with light winds WNW 5-10mph and increasing clouds in the afternoon driving by the lake effect but no snow will likely fall from those clouds.

Monday and Tuesday look cool but bright with mid 20s to mid 30s and sunshine, but a little light snow should sneak across our area late Tuesday into early Wednesday. And, there’s a chance for light snow again on Christmas Eve, Friday… stay tuned.

