Metro Detroit Weather: Mostly dry Monday, warming closer to Christmas

DETROIT – Cool air and a cool breeze combine for a cold start to your Monday morning around Metro Detroit with temps in the mid to upper 20s to near 30F feeling more like teens to low 20s as our wind chill. Skies are both clear in spots and mostly cloudy on the east side this morning and we will see a nice balance of sun and clouds throughout your Monday all over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Just make sure you’re dressed for a chilly start before you head out the door to get this Christmas week started.

SUNRISE: 7:58 AM

Clouds in spots this morning will move on leaving us with some morning sunshine and a nice little warm up this afternoon. We never got beyond freezing Sunday, so hitting 40F this afternoon will feel great under partly cloudy skies and a breeze SW 7-15 gusting 20-25 at times and creating wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s this afternoon. I know, we can hardly get a warm up and enjoy it without either a cold wind or rain and snow. We will stay dry today and that will be the case for most of the week ahead.

SUNSET: 5:04 PM

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with a chilly start in the mid to upper 20s under partly cloudy skies, and afternoon highs that are only a little cooler than today. Highs tomorrow will hold in the mid to upper 30s with lighter winds SSE 5-12mph and another dry day around Metro Detroit. There’s a slight chance for a little bit of light snow with a quick moving snow maker moving just to our north bringing a dusting to an inch or two but most of it hits Central and Northern Lower. So a few flakes are possible Wednesday especially if that area of snow steers south a touch. There will be a repeat performance on Thursday as we watch light snow move across our state just north of Metro Detroit but we will watch the path of these snow showers closely. Right now, it doesn’t look like much for us here this week with Wednesday and Thursday temps in the low to mid 20s for lows, and mid to upper 30s for highs.

As warm air rushes in Friday, Christmas Eve, it looks like the wet weather coming with it will be in the form of rain. Yes, it’s too mild for a wintry mix or snow as it looks right now, so prepare for rainy weather and temps in the mid 40s to near 50F Friday. Some showers linger into Christmas morning without much hope for the white stuff but there’s always a chance we turn rain into some snow early Saturday… stay tuned. But, right now it looks windy with mid 40s on Christmas Day in our area. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

