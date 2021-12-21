38º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 21, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze
The Michigan weather radar on Dec. 21, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 21, 2021, afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Few snowflakes Tuesday evening

  • Most of the snow stays to our north Tuesday evening, but a few snow showers will try to clip us.
  • We’re not expecting much in the way of accumulation, but we can’t rule out a couple tenths of an inch, especially as you go further north in our area.

Some light snow later Thursday

  • Models continue to show better agreement in the chance for a few snow showers later Thursday.
  • Accumulation is possible, especially north of M-59, but models are not in good agreement as to how much we’ll get.

Christmas Eve showers

  • The next system brings us rain Friday.
  • Along with the rain, winds will be picking up both Friday and Saturday. Gusts will be as high as 40 mph.
  • It’s going to be warm during this period, with highs in the mid-40s on Friday and Saturday.

Christmas Day questions

  • One thing is certain about Christmas Day: it’ll be breezy. Winds will gust over 40 mph.
  • Long-range models do not handle later Saturday well, as some bring a few snowflakes, and some suggest rain.
  • We’ll have to really fine tune this over the coming days.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter