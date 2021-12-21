Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 21, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 21, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few snowflakes Tuesday evening
- Most of the snow stays to our north Tuesday evening, but a few snow showers will try to clip us.
- We’re not expecting much in the way of accumulation, but we can’t rule out a couple tenths of an inch, especially as you go further north in our area.
Some light snow later Thursday
- Models continue to show better agreement in the chance for a few snow showers later Thursday.
- Accumulation is possible, especially north of M-59, but models are not in good agreement as to how much we’ll get.
Christmas Eve showers
- The next system brings us rain Friday.
- Along with the rain, winds will be picking up both Friday and Saturday. Gusts will be as high as 40 mph.
- It’s going to be warm during this period, with highs in the mid-40s on Friday and Saturday.
Christmas Day questions
- One thing is certain about Christmas Day: it’ll be breezy. Winds will gust over 40 mph.
- Long-range models do not handle later Saturday well, as some bring a few snowflakes, and some suggest rain.
- We’ll have to really fine tune this over the coming days.