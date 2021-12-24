Metro Detroit Weather: Christmas Eve warm-up

DETROIT – Merry Christmas Eve and welcome to Friday, Motown.

Cloudy skies will not dampen the holiday spirit nor keep temperatures from increasing today. The leading edge of a warm front brought some snow yesterday, and rain is more likely from these clouds tonight well beyond the warm front’s passage. It also means a better chance of rain (not snow) tomorrow for Christmas. There’s another chance of snow before the year finishes.

Friday morning will be be chilly with overcast skies. Temperatures start closer to today’s average highs than average lows; in the low and mid 30s. Last-minute shoppers will have dry roads when stores and malls open.

Sunrise is at 8:00 a.m.

Friday after noon will be cloudy and milder. We’ll may still need our jackets to feel comfortable and not many additional layers. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunset is at 5:05 p.m.

A second warm front gets closer to Southeast Michigan after sunset. This will keep our temperatures way above freezing and increase the chance of rain after the sun goes down. Friday evening will be cloudy with widely scattered light rain possible. Temperatures remain in the middle 40s.

Friday night has a better chance of rain, and it remains mild. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Fortunately, Santa Claus and his reindeer can navigate through any and all types of weather. Rudolph will be using his red nose shining bright while flying through the clouds, fog and rain early Christmas morning.

Merry Christmas, Saturday! Rain is likely when we wake up and open presents in the morning. Rain will be more scattered in the afternoon and evening as Detroiters visit relatives and sit down to dinner. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Colder air arrives Saturday night as skies become partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

Sunday will be sunnier and chillier. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly to cool with snow showers changing to rain showers. Temperatures will be near freezing in the morning and in the middle 40s in the afternoon.

Tuesday has a chance or rain and snow showers, too. Highs will be in the low 40s.

