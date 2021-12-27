Metro Detroit weather: Higher temps, a bit wet the rest of Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday and Kujichagulia, the second day of Kwanzaa, Motown.

Temperatures rise above freezing and above average throughout much of Southeast Michigan this afternoon. We’ll still have cloudy skies and a chance of rain.

Then, Temperatures return to freezing or sub-freezing levels tonight. Scattered rain and snow are possible tomorrow in the afternoon rather than the morning. Then sunnier skies and seasonably chilly conditions take over through New Year’s Eve. Slick weather returns New Year’s Day.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs will be near 45 degrees. There’s another chance of precipitation in the form of scattered light rain.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Monday evening will be mostly cloudy and chillier. Temperatures fall back to the upper 30s at dinnertime.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

Tuesday and beyond

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chillier. There is another chance of rain and snow in the afternoon and evening with highs near 40 degrees. Light accumulations are possible, again.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the low 40s.

After some scattered snowflakes Wednesday night, Thursday will be partly sunny and seasonably chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be near 35 degrees.

New Year’s Eve, Friday, will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Temperatures will be just below freezing at midnight.

New Year’s Day, Saturday, will be mostly cloudy with a wintry mix possible. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

