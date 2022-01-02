Metro Detroit weather: Snow continues Sunday morning

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – A winter weather advisory is still in effect for Southeast Michigan until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The new year continues to roar in like a lion, with the New Year’s Day weekend snow storm this morning. It is snowy and icy out there, with a healthy amount of snow still falling until mid-morning. The air is much colder.

Moderate to heavy snowfall continues across Southeast Michigan, especially before sunrise. It will be seasonably cold with temperature starting in the low 20s.

Before daybreak, at least 2-4 inches of snow will have fallen across some of Southeast Michigan, from Lenawee and Monroe counties well into the Thumb.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

The snow will taper off and become lighter between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. During this time period, an additional 1-2 inches of snow is expected to fall.

Grand snow totals from the New Year’s Day storm will be between 3-6 inches.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will flutter in the middle 20s. Remember, give road crews a wide birth when driving.

Today’s sunset is at 5:13 p.m.

The coldest air of the season settles in Sunday evening. It gets colder with temperatures touching the teens after sunset and before midnight.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and very cold. Overnight lows will be in the low teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits to near zero degrees. Students will need to dress in layers, especially at the morning bus stop, when going back to school.

Next week preview

Monday will be mostly sunny but very cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Tuesday will become mostly cloudy and not as cold. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be colder with a chance of snow showers. Highs will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Interactive radar:

