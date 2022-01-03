Metro Detroit weather: Dangerous cold and dry for now

We have temperatures in the single digits and teens as you awake this Monday morning and luckily there’s not much of a breeze blowing out there. Bundle up and layer up as you head out and about as wind chills may dip into sub-zero range here and there under mostly clear skies. Roads are in pretty good shape but we must watch out for black ice on the highways and some icy ramps and overpasses. Otherwise, we’re just plain chilly and it will be bright once the sun comes up and with the reflection from the snow… grab the sunglasses as you head out.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

It will be a chilly day all day with a nice blend of sun and clouds but temps will struggle in the mid to upper 20s for highs. The winds are on the lighter side all day WSW 5-10mph which will keep the wind chill in the mid to upper teens as temps fail to reach 30 degrees today. We will see mostly clear skies into the evening and we expect another chilly night ahead, just not quite as chilly as what we’re seeing and feeling this morning.

Sunset is at 5:14 p.m.

Tuesday looks like the pick day of the week with slightly warmer temps and no snow. It will be another beautiful blend of sun and clouds with morning lows in the low to mid teens, and highs hitting the mid 30s.

Snow is on the way Wednesday but it will likely hold off until late in the day or even late night and overnight into early Thursday. Right now, it doesn’t look like much but we should expect some minor accumulation and a rough morning drive on Thursday.

Highs Wednesday will hit the mid 30s with increasing clouds and breezy to windy conditions keeping it feeling very chilly. Again, snow late Wednesday into Thursday and temps tumble into the teens and 20s again on Thursday and Friday.

A few light snow showers possible Friday, and then dry on Saturday… at least for now.

Models show wet weather moving in Sunday morning which should be snow, but temps will be warming and we cannot rule out a wintry mix to end this coming weekend. We’ll keep you posted all week.

