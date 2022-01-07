Metro Detroit weather: Snowy in spots with some subzero wind chills

Good Friday morning! There is some early morning lake effect snow especially near the north shores of Lake Huron, but also on the east side of Metro Detroit and it will take you a little longer to get where you’re going. Take it easy! Temps are in the single digits to low and mid teens with some subzero wind chills as we endure the last full day of this bitter cold this week. And now that painful reminder to layer up and cover exposed skin or face the threat of frostbite within 30 minutes or less. Otherwise, make it a great day!

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

Our snowy start in spots will not continue throughout the day as most of Metro Detroit will become mostly dry on this Friday. Parts of our South Zone may see some afternoon snow showers with a weak disturbance passing to our south and the cold air is anchored in all day. Afternoon high temperatures will settle in the upper teens to low 20s with a stinging breeze WNW 7-13mph keeping us on our toes today as skies become mixed with sun and clouds so keep the sunglasses handy for your Friday and Saturday.

Sunset is at 5:18 p.m.

A bone chilling start to your Saturday with lows in the single digits to low teens before sunrise tomorrow. Saturday will become very nice and very normal with highs hitting the low to maybe mid 30s which matches our climatological average here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Skies will start sunny tomorrow with increasing high clouds into the mid and late afternoon. We will see a wintry mix moving in late Saturday into early Sunday with the chance for snow, sleet, and even some freezing rain or drizzle. Ice is a concern late, late Saturday and early Sunday if you have the need to be out on our roads during that stretch… be mindful and careful.

Sunday morning’s wintry mix should be moving out by 8 a.m. which will leave us to enjoy a fairly mild end of the weekend with mid to upper 30s and partly to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon.

Another cold front moves through late in the day bringing temps back into the teens and 20s both Monday and Tuesday of next week without much in the way of wet weather. Most of next week still looks pretty dry on our computer model data and we’ll certainly keep you posted with any changes.

