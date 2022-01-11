Metro Detroit weather update: Chances for snow in coming days, early next week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 11, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Chances for snow later Wednesday/Thursday
- Models continue to be consistent in bringing us some snow later Wednesday, mainly in the evening. There are some minor differences on what falls where, but we’re pretty confident that most of us will get a little something.
- Less than an inch is expected area-wide, with some spots only seeing a couple tenths of an inch.
More snow early next week
- Saturday snow chances are gone, as models continue to push that system further to our west and south.
- Sunday night into Monday brigs our next chance for snow, and it looks like we’ll have to move around an inch, maybe two.
Sunrise at 8 a.m.
- On Thursday (Jan. 13), the sun will rise at 8 a.m.
- The sun continues to rise earlier and earlier through mid-June.