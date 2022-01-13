DATA: Air quality in Michigan cities

This interactive chart tracks air quality in select Michigan cities and regions. Use the dropdown menu to make selections.

The data is provided by the U.S. EPA AirNow program. The program website explains:

“It’s designed to protect public health by providing forecast and real-time observed air quality information across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

AirNow receives real-time air quality observations from over 2,000 monitoring stations and collects forecasts for more than 300 cities.All data provided by AirNow API and AirNow Gateway are made possible by the efforts of more than 120 local, state, tribal, provincial, and federal government agencies (Participating Agencies).

These data are not fully verified or validated and should be considered preliminary and subject to change.”