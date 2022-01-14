Metro Detroit weather update: Cold this weekend, snow chances Monday

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 14, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Cold this weekend
- A cold weekend is on tap, and with breezy conditions. You’ll feel it.
- Temperatures overnight will be in single digits for most of us (near 10 degrees in the Metro Zone), with wind chills below zero.
- Wind chills only make it into the single digits Saturday, but some relief from the cold returns early next week.
Snow chances Monday
- We have a bit more confidence in what transpires Monday, but there are still some questions that are highly dependent on the system that impacts the South this weekend (more on that below).
- At this point, it looks like the major snow will miss us just to our east, but if that system takes a slightly different track, some east-siders could see more snow Monday.
- Outside of the big storm system, a few snowflakes will try to swing through from the west Monday, but probably won’t amount to much.
Snow chances Wednesday
- Long-range models are still bringing that low overhead late Tuesday and Wednesday, and with it comes breezy conditions and a few snow showers.
- It still looks like low-impact type stuff, though.
Southern snow storm
- Confidence continues to grow that this will be an impactful storm for the South, with a combination of snow and freezing rain.
- There’s still a little uncertainty about where the freezing rain/snow sets up, but the consensus is that travel will be a concern this weekend, especially since Atlanta is such a big travel hub and will likely take a good hit from this storm.