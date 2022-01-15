Metro Detroit weather: Very cold Saturday with gradual sunshine

Here is the weather forecast update for Metro Detroit. For more: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETORIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

We are missing out on big snow, but still experiencing “big cold” today and the first half of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the holiday. A brief period of snow is possible just before the Monday.

Saturday morning will be frigid under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures start in the single digits and low teens. Even the lightest northeasterly breeze will feel harsh with wind chills near or just below zero.

Sunrise is at 7:59 a.m.

We are still in the icebox Saturday afternoon despite sunnier skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper teens with wind chills still hovering around zero degrees. Dress in layers before going to any commemorations or activities.

Sunset is at 5:26 p.m.

Fair skies will allow heat to escape to space Saturday evening and temperatures dip to the low teens. Remember to bring pets back in doors and make sure everyone has plenty of blankets to sleep under before turning in.

Saturday night will be clear and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the upper single digits in the city and in the low single digits or just below zero in surrounding neighborhoods.

Sunday will be sunny and cold. Highs will be near 30 degrees, which is at least ten degrees higher than Saturday. Coats, hats, scarves and gloves will still be needed to stay warm.

Scattered snow showers brush through Detroit and Southeast Michigan Sunday night, after midnight. This will be followed by cloudy skies.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday. It will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be just above 30 degrees, near the freezing mark. Most roads become dry for people to travel to and from area ceremonies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Each afternoon will have temperatures near 35 degrees.

After weak cold front with a few flurries Wednesday night, it becomes colder again Thursday and Friday. It will be partly sunny with daytime temperatures in the middle 20s and nighttime/early morning temps in the single digits and low teens.

