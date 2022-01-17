Metro Detroit weather: MLK Day Flurries, Big Storm East

Good Monday morning! It is a cold and mostly cloudy start to the week as we awake to temperatures in the mid teens to low 20s, but wind chills are single digits to low teens with the coldest temps in our North Zone. The skies have been clearer north and west of downtown Detroit and that has allowed some of our far north and northwest communities to see temps in the teens and feel single digit wind chills. The snow from a big storm off to our east will bring some light snow showers and flurries later this morning, especially on the east side and into Southern Ontario. Much heavier snow is hitting eastern Ohio and New York State with a wintry mix through Pennsylvania for anybody traveling east today on the roads or through the air. Be careful and know there will be weather delays. So our conditions are cool, but not a bad way to get going on this MLK Day.

SUNRISE: 7:58 AM

We will see those snow showers spinning into Metro Detroit at times from the east although we don’t really expect much in the way of accumulations. We have a pretty stiff wind WNW 10-20 gusting 20-30mph and that wind should help to push the snow farther east throughout the day with some snow bands sneaking through. High temperatures will hit the upper 20s to low 30s but don’t forget that cold wind, so you need to be dressed for wind chills in the single digits and teens most of the day. If you don’t have the bare skin covered up, you can face frostbite in 30 minutes outside. Layer up and expect those flakes to be flying here and there through the morning and most of the afternoon adding a nice festive look to Metro Detroit today.

Ad

SUNSET: 5:29 PM

It looks like a pretty tranquil weather week here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We will see lows in the teens to low 20s tomorrow morning, and then highs in the lower 30s under mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. The winds will be blowing from the SE 5-15mph, and then a warmer wind on Wednesday which will help us form the warmest day of the week. Wednesday temps will start in the upper 20s to near 30F, and then highs should hit the mid to upper 30s with that warming wind WSW 10-20 gusting 20-30mph. There is a chance for a light wintry mix or light snow on Wednesday with an approaching cold front… stay tuned because it doesn’t look like much.

Colder air comes streaming back in Thursday and Friday as we welcome back those single digits and teens for lows, and highs in the lower 20s to end this school and work week. The weekend ahead looks cool but decent with lower teens to upper 20s Saturday with sun and clouds, and then a chance for snow showers on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We are about four inches behind on the monthly snow meter and we could use a little snow around here to cover up the dull winter ground. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

Ad

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android