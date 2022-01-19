Metro Detroit weather: Colder air approaches, snow possible early next week

DETROIT – A cold front crossed the area right on schedule Wednesday, and a noticeably colder air mass is oozing in even as I type.

We’ll have a dry night ahead, with at least partial clearing, and those gusty northwest winds should settle down to just under 10 mph by dawn.

Lows around 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius) are cold enough, but the aforementioned wind will put wind chills down to around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) by the time you head off to work and the kids to school.

Wednesday’s sunset is at 5:31 p.m., and Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:57 a.m.

Thursday

Partly cloudy skies first thing Thursday morning will become mostly cloudy by midday. Highs will barely make it to the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius), with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph keeping afternoon wind chills around 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows around 7 degrees (-14 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and possibly near zero (-18 degrees Celsius) in our typically colder rural areas.

Friday

Mostly sunny on Friday. Sunshine to finish up the workweek is always a good thing, with highs in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

After starting Saturday with partly cloudy skies, clouds will increase and some light snow is possible late in the day into Saturday night. This does not look to be a big deal -- perhaps a few tenths of an inch of accumulation.

Highs Saturday rebound into the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius), with lows Saturday night near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Sunday, with some flurries or light snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s(4 degrees Celsius).

Snow next week

A storm system dropping southeast from the Dakotas on Monday should spread snow into our area Monday afternoon into Monday night. It’s way too early to try to get specific on the low’s track, which, as I’ve explained many times in the past, dictates where the stripe of heaviest snow sets up.

But based on all the computer model data I’ve seen Wednesday afternoon, it appears a few inches of snow could fall for some of us. Stay tuned!

You know I’ll keep you posted here on ClickOnDetroit.com, on Local 4 and on the Local4Casters weather app.

