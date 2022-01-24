23º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Metro Detroit weather: How much more snow to expect Monday, Tuesday, later this week

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze, Wind Advisory
The Michigan weather radar on Jan. 24, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 24, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Some tapering down Monday afternoon/evening

  • Snow continues to fall Monday afternoon, but it will be tapering down later in the afternoon and evening.
  • Anything left out there in the evening won’t be widespread and will be lighter, but it could still add up in a few spotty locations.
  • By the time all is said and done, a solid 2-4 inches, for most, is expected.

Cold taking over

  • Temperatures overnight drop into single digits for most (near 10 degrees in the Metro Zone), but with a breeze, wind chills will be below zero for just about everyone.
  • No big warm-ups are coming, as we stay in the 20s for highs in the foreseeable future.

Few snowflakes Tuesday

  • High-resolution models are showing that the flow off Lake Michigan on Tuesday will be strong enough to bring us a few more snowflakes.
  • We can’t rule out minor accumulation in spots, but there should be little to no impact Tuesday from the snow.

More snow later Thursday

  • A better chance for some light snow comes later Thursday evening.
  • Long-range models are pretty much in agreement on the timing, but differ in amounts, as some have a couple inches, while others have a few tenths of an inch.
  • It’s safe to say we’ll have to shovel Friday morning, but probably nothing more than that.

Normal coldest low of the year

  • Tuesday (Jan. 25) is the day that we see the coldest normal low in a calendar year, at 18.2 degrees.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter