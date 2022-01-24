Metro Detroit weather: Winter Weather Advisory with snow on the way

It’s a dry early morning here in Metro Detroit but the roads are still a little touch and go with the very cold temperatures on this Monday morning. Temps are in the single digits to low teens and wind chills are closer to 0 degrees with slippery side streets and a few slippery spots on some of our highways too. Make sure you are layered up and prepare for an Alberta Clipper or snow maker on the way later this morning. Snow showers should really begin to fall and cause some problems after 7 a.m.

Sunrise is at 7:54 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Metro Detroit 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for areas north of I-94 which includes Wayne County and areas north for some accumulating snow. This is not a monster snow, but it will be tricky travel with snow sticking to the streets and limited visibility from snow that will be coming down at a half inch to an inch per hour for a time during the late morning and early afternoon. When it’s all said and done, most of Metro Detroit will see about 3-4″ of new snow today wrapping up just after the evening drive. Temps will hang in the mid 20s with winds SSW 5-15 gusting 15-22mph at times. Bundle up for dangerous wind chills all day.

Sunset is at 5:37 p.m.

It will be a tough evening and night on the roads with snow and ice covering much of Metro Detroit and with the fresh snowpack, travel will be tricky for anyone today, tonight, and tomorrow morning. Our weather will be mostly dry tomorrow with some morning sun and clouds becoming only partly sunny with a few flurries tomorrow. Morning temps will be in the low to mid teens, and afternoon highs will only make it to the upper teens and low 20s.

A ton of sunshine will hit us Wednesday but it will be bitter cold. Morning lows in the single digits or even subzero in a few spots under clear skies, and then highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

It looks pretty dry most of the rest of the week, but there is a shot at snow late day Thursday into early Friday with a fresh dusting to an inch or two at most and it stays very cold all week and this weekend with more single digits to low and mid 20s Thursday and Friday, and only slightly warmer this weekend.

