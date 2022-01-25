Metro Detroit weather: Get ready to wake up with wind chills below zero

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 25, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Few more snowflakes Tuesday evening
- So far Tuesday the snow has been kept to the west side of the state, but a few of these flakes will try to make their way into Southeast Michigan later this afternoon and evening.
- Little to no impact from this, but some of us will see some flying.
More snow later Thursday
- A better chance for some light snow comes Thursday evening.
- Not expecting a lot, but could see up to half an inch in spots while most pick up a few tenths.
Temperatures stay cold
- No big warm ups in the next week, though we do creep back into the middle 30s by Tuesday of next week.
- Wednesday and Thursday morning we wake up with wind chills below zero. It’ll feel like single digits Wednesday afternoon, teens Thursday afternoon.
Normal coldest low of the year
- Monday (Jan. 31) is the last day of our normal low being at 18 degrees, which is the lowest in a calendar year.
More than 10 hours of daylight
- Tuesday (Feb. 1) we will have more than 10 hours of daylight.
- THis will be the first day that we have more than 10 hours of daylight since mid-November.