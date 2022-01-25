22º

Metro Detroit weather: Get ready to wake up with wind chills below zero

It’ll feel like single digits Wednesday afternoon

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on Jan. 25, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 25, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Few more snowflakes Tuesday evening

  • So far Tuesday the snow has been kept to the west side of the state, but a few of these flakes will try to make their way into Southeast Michigan later this afternoon and evening.
  • Little to no impact from this, but some of us will see some flying.

More snow later Thursday

  • A better chance for some light snow comes Thursday evening.
  • Not expecting a lot, but could see up to half an inch in spots while most pick up a few tenths.

Temperatures stay cold

  • No big warm ups in the next week, though we do creep back into the middle 30s by Tuesday of next week.
  • Wednesday and Thursday morning we wake up with wind chills below zero. It’ll feel like single digits Wednesday afternoon, teens Thursday afternoon.

Normal coldest low of the year

  • Monday (Jan. 31) is the last day of our normal low being at 18 degrees, which is the lowest in a calendar year.

More than 10 hours of daylight

  • Tuesday (Feb. 1) we will have more than 10 hours of daylight.
  • THis will be the first day that we have more than 10 hours of daylight since mid-November.

