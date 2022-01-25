Metro Detroit weather: Icy spots and bitter cold

Our Metro Detroit roads are in decent shape after 2-5″ of new snow Monday, but there are still some slippery side streets and icy spots on some of our highways and byways, so slow it down and be careful. Temps are in the single digits to mid teens with a bit of a breeze keeping wind chills in the single digits or even colder. Yes, it’s that reminder that you can get frostbite in 30 minutes or less if you are not layered and covered up. We will likely see some decent sunshine once the sun comes up and enjoy it while you can because more clouds are coming.

Sunrise is at 7:53 a.m.

A nice mix of sun and clouds through the morning hours and then increasing clouds turn our skies mostly cloudy for most of the afternoon. The winds WNW to WSW 5-12mph will keep some lake effect clouds blowing our way from Lake Michigan and that’s where the snow is early on. Be careful if you are traveling west, especially the snowbelt of SW Lower Michigan and some of those streamers will try to move across the state bringing a few flurries and light snow showers to Metro Detroit this afternoon with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Snow squalls are possible across Western Michigan and possibly into our West Zone later this afternoon and those can be temporary but very dangerous. That’s where the Local4Casters app comes in handy with a check of the radar before you head out.

Ad

Sunset is at 5:39 p.m.

A ton of sunshine is headed our way Wednesday and that is both good and bad. We love the January sunshine and it’s great for the spirit, but clear skies tonight and overnight will allow temps to tumble into the single digits with some subzero wind chills first thing Wednesday morning all over Metro Detroit. Bundle and layer up! Mostly sunny skies most of the day tomorrow and high temps in the upper teens to low 20s and that’s it. We should get through most of Thursday on the dry side with bitter cold morning lows in the single digits and highs heading into the mid 20s as warming winds pick up SW 5-15mph. But you know, those winds really create wind chill issues for us so it stays very, very cold.

Snow showers move in Thursday night into early Friday and it still looks like this next Clipper System will bring an inch or two to the area making for another slick drive especially Friday morning. We will keep you posted as that snow chance gets closer. Friday temps will be in the low teens to low 20s as we watch snow showers fade into the afternoon.

Ad

The weekend looks dry but dangerously cold with single digit lows and highs in the low to mid 20s as mostly sunny skies Saturday become only partly sunny Sunday.

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android