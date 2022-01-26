19º

Metro Detroit weather: Snow returns Thursday with any real accumulation in the evening

We could see some rain next week

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on Jan. 26, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 26, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Snow returns Thursday

  • Next shot for snow is Thursday.
  • While there may be a few flakes during the late morning/early afternoon, any real accumulation comes in the evening.
  • Dusting to half an inch possible, with higher amounts near I-69, lesser amounts in the south zone.

Cold sticks around

  • Overnight lows will be in single digits the next few days (Friday morning the exception), but when you factor in the wind, it’s going to feel even colder.
  • Wind chills 0 to -10 the next few mornings.

Snow chances Sunday

  • Models continue to keep most of the snow to our north, but some of these runs have some of the snow clipping us.
  • Still a good deal to shake out with this, but at this point we’re keeping the chance for some snow in the forecast on Sunday.

Warmer with rain next week

  • Temperatures climb into the middle 30s Tuesday, lower 40s Wednesday.
  • With the warmer air we’re expecting rain.
  • It’s mainly a Wednesday event, though some of it could get here late Tuesday.
  • What happens on the back side of this rain Thursday/Friday is still a bit of a question mark (snow/freezing rain), but safe to say the weather will be more impactful those days.

