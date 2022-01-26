Metro Detroit weather: Snow returns Thursday with any real accumulation in the evening

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 26, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Snow returns Thursday
- Next shot for snow is Thursday.
- While there may be a few flakes during the late morning/early afternoon, any real accumulation comes in the evening.
- Dusting to half an inch possible, with higher amounts near I-69, lesser amounts in the south zone.
Cold sticks around
- Overnight lows will be in single digits the next few days (Friday morning the exception), but when you factor in the wind, it’s going to feel even colder.
- Wind chills 0 to -10 the next few mornings.
Snow chances Sunday
- Models continue to keep most of the snow to our north, but some of these runs have some of the snow clipping us.
- Still a good deal to shake out with this, but at this point we’re keeping the chance for some snow in the forecast on Sunday.
Warmer with rain next week
- Temperatures climb into the middle 30s Tuesday, lower 40s Wednesday.
- With the warmer air we’re expecting rain.
- It’s mainly a Wednesday event, though some of it could get here late Tuesday.
- What happens on the back side of this rain Thursday/Friday is still a bit of a question mark (snow/freezing rain), but safe to say the weather will be more impactful those days.