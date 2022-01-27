Metro Detroit weather: Continued cold with a chance of snow

DETROIT – Brrr! It is brutally cold out there and now there’s a little bit of a breeze adding insult to injury. Metro Detroit temps are in the single digits and a few spots are seeing subzero air temps and then you factor in the wind for wind chills of -5F to -15F as you head out and about this Thursday morning. We are starting to see more and more clouds moving in which would put an end to our cooling, but the timing may be after sunrise which means our temps will slowly keep falling until or even through sunrise. Frostbite can happen in no time if you don’t layer and bundle up, covering as much exposed skin as you can.

SUNRISE: 7:51 AM

The wind will be a pesky problem for us all day because it negates our warming and we expect highs to hit the mid or even upper 20s. Still, wind chills will be in the single digits to low teens most of this Thursday because of those winds SW 7-17 gusting 20-30 at times. These are not storm winds although we do have some snow trying to sneak into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario later today. We should expect increasing clouds throughout the day with snow holding off until after sunset.

SUNSET: 5:41 PM

Thursday evening snow showers will be most likely between 7pm and 1am for Metro Detroit and it won’t stack up to much more than a dusting for most of us and an inch at most for a few spots in our North Zone. Friday will be a day in the teens as skies gradually clear and the winds settle down. We will start in the low to mid teens and finish the work and school week with highs in the upper teens to near 20F and cool winds NNW 5-12mph.

Saturday will be the better of the weekend days but it is still dangerously cold. Single digit or subzero lows Saturday and then mostly sunny to partly cloudy and highs again in the upper teens to low 20s. There is a chance for some light to moderate snow to race through our area Sunday morning with another dusting or slightly more making for tricky travel if you plan on being out and about. Temps will climb into the mid and upper 20s on Sunday, and then into the low 30s Monday with sunshine, and closer to 40F possible Tuesday. A big storm looks to move our way Wednesday and Thursday of next week and right now, it looks like snow Wednesday to rain on Thursday and it could be a big storm so stay tuned. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

