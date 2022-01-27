Metro Detroit weather: Light snow Thursday, wintry mess next week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 27, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Snow rest of Thursday
- Some of us have had some light snow already, and more is on the way for all.
- For the rest of Thursday, we’ll see snow move in from the west/northwest, but it should be fairly light stuff and should wrap up before midnight.
- We’re expecting a trace to a few tenths of an inch. Higher amounts, close to half an inch, are possible up near the Saginaw Bay.
Cold for now, warmer temps on the way
- Below-zero wind chills continue the next few mornings, as lows will be in single digits for most of us.
- The middle of next week brings our next warm-up, with highs near 40 degrees.
Few snowflakes Sunday
- Long-range models continue to show a few light snow showers Sunday, but as previously mentioned, it should have little to no impact.
Wintry mess middle of next week
- Long-range models all have impactful weather headed our way for Wednesday and Thursday of next week, but they’re all putting out a bit of a different solution.
- The track of the low will ultimately determine whether we see rain, snow or a mix. This is where the long-range models are all a little different.
- At this point, we’re planning on a rain/snow mix Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s worth noting that this forecast will likely be tweaked over the coming days.
- It’s safe to say that impactful weather can be expected Wednesday and Thursday of next week.