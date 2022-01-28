Metro Detroit weather: Snow chances, bone-chilling cold

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and very cold. Lake-effect snow is possible in our North Zone, closer to Lake Huron. The chance of snowflakes hitting the ground exists in Sanilac, St. Clair and northern Macomb counties.

Accumulations up to an inch and a half are possible. Highs will be in the upper teens -- nearly 15 degrees below average. Wind chills will be in the single digits to near zero almost the entire time.

Friday’s sunset is at 5:41 p.m.

Friday evening will be mostly cloudy and frigid. Temperatures will be in the low and mid-teens.

Friday night will be partly cloudy to fair, and much colder. Remember to be extremely careful with space heaters and any open flames. Extinguish all fires before going to bed. Make sure space heaters are far away from anything flammable and cannot be tipped over.

Overnight lows will return to the single digits. Bring the pets indoors with wind chills below zero by dawn.

Bone-chilling cold

Saturday will be mostly sunny with more bone-chilling cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper teens. Remember to bundle up and dress in layers before going out.

While a major winter storm affects the East, a weak area of low pressure will give us extra clouds, scattered snow showers and reinforcing cold air Sunday. We’ll stay in the icebox, with high temperatures in the mid-20s.

Next week’s weather

Monday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Tuesday will see some relief from the cold. Highs will be near 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain and snow showers are possible from Tuesday night to Wednesday. Tuesday’s overnight temps will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wednesday’s daytime highs will be in the mid- and upper 30s.

