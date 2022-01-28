Metro Detroit weather: Weekend snowflakes before more impactful winter storm

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 28, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Bitter cold Friday night
- We’ll drop into single digits overnight, with some areas outside of the Metro Zone dropping below zero.
- When you factor in a light wind, it’s going to feel as low at 10-15 below zero, in spots.
Few snowflakes this weekend
- Models continue to show late Saturday/early Sunday snow as coming with minimal impact.
- Similar to what we received Thursday night, we’ll get a few tenths, at most, on Sunday.
Warmer temperatures next week
- Those sick of the cold will get some relief next week, as we top out near 40 degrees Tuesday.
- Don’t learn to love it too much, though. A big-time Arctic air push returns at the end of next week.
Impactful storm next week
- Long-range models are coming into better agreement as to what plays out next week. Here’s a breakdown:
- Tuesday: We may get clipped by a few light showers later in the evening, but it looks like rain chances are better to our east Tuesday.
- Wednesday: Snow moves in later in the day from the south.
- Thursday: Snow, snow, snow.
- Friday: A few snowflakes early in the morning before this system exits.
- NOTE: While long-range models are in better agreement on this storm, it’s still five-plus days out, so things very well could change. It’s also too far out to talk totals, but this could be a doozie. Stay tuned!