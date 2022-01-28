20º

Metro Detroit weather: Weekend snowflakes before more impactful winter storm

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on Jan. 28, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 28, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Bitter cold Friday night

  • We’ll drop into single digits overnight, with some areas outside of the Metro Zone dropping below zero.
  • When you factor in a light wind, it’s going to feel as low at 10-15 below zero, in spots.

Few snowflakes this weekend

  • Models continue to show late Saturday/early Sunday snow as coming with minimal impact.
  • Similar to what we received Thursday night, we’ll get a few tenths, at most, on Sunday.

Warmer temperatures next week

  • Those sick of the cold will get some relief next week, as we top out near 40 degrees Tuesday.
  • Don’t learn to love it too much, though. A big-time Arctic air push returns at the end of next week.

Impactful storm next week

  • Long-range models are coming into better agreement as to what plays out next week. Here’s a breakdown:
    • Tuesday: We may get clipped by a few light showers later in the evening, but it looks like rain chances are better to our east Tuesday.
    • Wednesday: Snow moves in later in the day from the south.
    • Thursday: Snow, snow, snow.
    • Friday: A few snowflakes early in the morning before this system exits.
  • NOTE: While long-range models are in better agreement on this storm, it’s still five-plus days out, so things very well could change. It’s also too far out to talk totals, but this could be a doozie. Stay tuned!

