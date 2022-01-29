Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, very cold Saturday evening

View of Detroit's skyline seen from across the Detroit River in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Skies have become mostly cloudy this evening. Temperatures that are already below average sink, again. Tonight will have clouds overhead as it becomes colder. Tomorrow will not be as cold with mainly cloudy skies and a few snow flakes.

Higher temperatures gradually return for the first part of next week. Then, we get a better chance of snow and lower temperatures afterward.

Saturday evening will be clear and frigid. Temperatures will be in the middle teens. Continue being careful with space heaters. Make sure they do not tip over and turn them off or unplug them before leaving home.

To prevent frostbite or, at least, any pain or discomfort from the cold it is important to dress in layers and cover extremities. Remember to have everyone wear their hats, scarves and gloves.

Make sure furnaces and car heaters are working later in the day. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and very cold. Highs will be in the upper teens.

Saturday night will be fair to partly cloudy and frigid. Temperatures will not fall as low as this morning, but overnight lows will fall to the upper single digits and teens.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be cloudier and not as cold. A relatively weak area of low pressure brings a chance of scattered flurries and light snow. Highs will be in the middle 20s.

Next week

Monday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Tuesday will see some relief from the cold. Highs will be near 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds release raindrops and snowflakes in the afternoon and evening.

Welcome to Groundhog Day! Snow showers are possible Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the low 30s.

Thursday will be colder with a chance of scattered snow showers. Daytime temperatures struggle to surpass 25 degrees.

