Metro Detroit weather: Snowflakes possible Friday evening, later next week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 4, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Snowflakes possible Friday evening
- There’s some snow falling in Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, associated with a weak disturbance.
- This will try to swing through later Friday evening, and as a result, some of us may see a few snowflakes fly.
- Little to no accumulation is expected with this, and the impact will be next to nothing.
Cold Friday night
- Temperatures overnight drop to lower single digits in the Metro Zone, and below zero in outlying areas.
- Thankfully, the winds will be pretty much calm, so there’s not much of a wind chill factor to speak of.
Snow chances next week
- No big snow storms are expected in the next week. In fact, accumulation chances in general aren’t great, either.
- There could be a few stray snowflakes Monday, but it’s Thursday into Friday that looks to be our next decent chance for any real snow.
Anniversary of Michigan’s coldest temperature
- The anniversary of the coldest temperature in Michigan’s history is Wednesday (Feb. 9).
- Back in 1934, Vanderbilt, Michigan, recorded a temperature of minus-51 degrees.
Sunset at 6 p.m.
- On Thursday (Feb. 10), the sun will set at 6 p.m.
- This will be the first post-6 p.m. sunset since November.