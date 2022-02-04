22º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather: Snowflakes possible Friday evening, later next week

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze, Wind Advisory
The Michigan weather radar on Feb. 4, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 4, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Snowflakes possible Friday evening

  • There’s some snow falling in Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, associated with a weak disturbance.
  • This will try to swing through later Friday evening, and as a result, some of us may see a few snowflakes fly.
  • Little to no accumulation is expected with this, and the impact will be next to nothing.

Cold Friday night

  • Temperatures overnight drop to lower single digits in the Metro Zone, and below zero in outlying areas.
  • Thankfully, the winds will be pretty much calm, so there’s not much of a wind chill factor to speak of.

Snow chances next week

  • No big snow storms are expected in the next week. In fact, accumulation chances in general aren’t great, either.
  • There could be a few stray snowflakes Monday, but it’s Thursday into Friday that looks to be our next decent chance for any real snow.

Anniversary of Michigan’s coldest temperature

  • The anniversary of the coldest temperature in Michigan’s history is Wednesday (Feb. 9).
  • Back in 1934, Vanderbilt, Michigan, recorded a temperature of minus-51 degrees.

Sunset at 6 p.m.

  • On Thursday (Feb. 10), the sun will set at 6 p.m.
  • This will be the first post-6 p.m. sunset since November.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter