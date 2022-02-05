Metro Detroit weather: A few snowflakes Saturday evening as temps drop

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Some scattered snowflakes have flared up this afternoon and evening. Tonight becomes frigid. Tomorrow will not be as cold with more sunshine.

Saturday evening will be very cold and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper teens.

Remember to bring pets indoors and be careful with space heaters.

Saturday night becomes frigid under fair skies. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and low teens.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and cold. Highs will be near 30 degrees, which is only a couple of degrees shy of the average high. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teen with a southwesterly breeze 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday afternoon and evening have a slight chance of snow mainly along M-59/Hall Road northward for northern Oakland and northern Macomb Counties northward.

Next week

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Afternoon temperatures will be near 30 degrees.

Tuesday will be brighter again and just as cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday will not be as cold under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Each day will have daytime temperatures in the low and middle 30s.

Friday has a chance of snow. It will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the low 30s.

