Metro Detroit weather: Frigid Sunday morning, not as cold afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

We have another frigid start this morning, but this afternoon will not be as cold. It will feel seasonable with sunshine in the morning and clouds in the afternoon. Those clouds will produce a few snowflakes, but not everyone will see them.

The rest of the week will feel seasonable, as well, with a few snowflakes coming in from time to time.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:41 a.m.

Sunday morning will be frigid under clearing skies. Temperatures start in the single digits and low teens. Wind chills will be near zero and below zero much of the morning, until the sun rises and the skies become more clear.

Sunday afternoon will become mostly cloudy and not as cold. It will feel more seasonable with temps higher than 30°F. There is a chance of a few snowflakes here and there, mainly north of I-94. Accumulations, if any, will be minor. There will be no need to cancel any plans. In fact, it’ll make it look more festive for winter activities outdoors.

Today’s sunset is at 5:54 p.m.

Sunday evening will have scattered flurries as it becomes colder. Temperatures will be in the 20s.

Sunday night will be cold and mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper teens.

Widespread snow showers Monday

Monday will be mostly cloudy with an area of low pressure arriving. This will be the cause of more widespread scattered snow showers. Highs will be near 30°F. Little snow accumulation is expected.

Chilly rest of the week

Tuesday will be sunny and cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Clouds return Wednesday with the highest temps of the week. We’ll still need our coats, but highs will be in the middle 30s.

Thursday and Friday will be chilly. The possibility of scattered snow showers returns as high temperatures each day should reach the low-to-middle 30s.

Saturday will be a little colder. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

