Metro Detroit weather: Some snow Monday, wintry mix possible this week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 7, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Some snow rest of Monday
- Some snow on the west side of the state Monday afternoon (associated with a weak cold front) will try to swing through for the rest of the day.
- We’re not expecting much, but a light accumulation up to a half-inch will be possible.
- Given the temperature profile of the lower atmosphere, we can’t rule out a little bit of drizzle/freezing drizzle, but for the most part, it should just be snowflakes.
Mid-week snow (maybe some rain)
- This system has a few question marks surrounding it.
- Given that highs will be above freezing, some rain/snow mix is looking possible later Wednesday. Most of what falls will probably be snow, but we’ll have to monitor this system closely.
- At this point, any snow that adds up should be on the light side, a half-inch or less.
More impactful weather Friday
- Another system comes by Friday, possibly into very early Saturday.
- While there are still some question marks surrounding precipitation type, it’s safe to say this system will have a little more impact than the Wednesday system.
- It still looks like most of what falls will be snow, but like the Wednesday system, a few raindrops may mix in as temperatures will, at times, be above freezing.
- Models suggest a better chance for snow accumulation with this system, possibly up to an inch.
Anniversary of Michigan’s coldest temperature
- The anniversary of the coldest temperature in Michigan’s history is Wednesday (Feb. 9).
- Back in 1934, Vanderbilt, Michigan, recorded a temperature of minus-51 degrees.
Sunset at 6 p.m.
- On Thursday (Feb. 10), the sun will set at 6 p.m.
- This will be the first post-6 p.m. sunset since November.