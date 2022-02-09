Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down rain, snow chances for Wednesday evening

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 9, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Despite the sunshine and warm temperatures, we are monitoring the chance for rain and snow Wednesday evening.

We’re not expecting much to fall, and as a result, the impact should be minimal.

After sunset is when the scattered action will begin, and it will probably be a rain/snow mix to start, as temperatures will be well above freezing.

As temperatures drop in the evening, everything should change over to snow (by around 9 p.m.).