Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down rain, snow chances for Wednesday evening

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 9, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Rain/snow chances Wednesday evening
- Despite the sunshine and warm temperatures, we are monitoring the chance for rain and snow Wednesday evening.
- We’re not expecting much to fall, and as a result, the impact should be minimal.
- After sunset is when the scattered action will begin, and it will probably be a rain/snow mix to start, as temperatures will be well above freezing.
- As temperatures drop in the evening, everything should change over to snow (by around 9 p.m.).
- Overnight, a few light snow showers may continue to fall, but again, we’re not expecting much.
Gusty winds through Saturday
- Breezy through Saturday, with the strongest winds coming Friday (gusts over 35 mph).
Snow/rain Friday
- We’re still on track to see this system bring us snow Friday morning, some rain in the afternoon, and then a little more snow Friday night into Saturday morning.
- Accumulation chances are best Friday morning, with around 1 inch looking likely. It’s worth mentioning that some models put down a little more (closer to 1.5 inches).
Anniversary of Michigan’s coldest temperature
- The anniversary of the coldest temperature in Michigan’s history is Wednesday (Feb. 9).
- Back in 1934, Vanderbilt, Michigan, recorded a temperature of minus-51 degrees.
Sunset at 6 p.m.
- On Thursday (Feb. 10), the sun will set at 6 p.m.
- This will be the first post-6 p.m. sunset since November.