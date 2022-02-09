43º

Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down rain, snow chances for Wednesday evening

Another chance of rain, snow Friday

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on Feb. 9, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 9, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Rain/snow chances Wednesday evening

  • Despite the sunshine and warm temperatures, we are monitoring the chance for rain and snow Wednesday evening.
  • We’re not expecting much to fall, and as a result, the impact should be minimal.
  • After sunset is when the scattered action will begin, and it will probably be a rain/snow mix to start, as temperatures will be well above freezing.
  • As temperatures drop in the evening, everything should change over to snow (by around 9 p.m.).
  • Overnight, a few light snow showers may continue to fall, but again, we’re not expecting much.

Gusty winds through Saturday

  • Breezy through Saturday, with the strongest winds coming Friday (gusts over 35 mph).

Snow/rain Friday

  • We’re still on track to see this system bring us snow Friday morning, some rain in the afternoon, and then a little more snow Friday night into Saturday morning.
  • Accumulation chances are best Friday morning, with around 1 inch looking likely. It’s worth mentioning that some models put down a little more (closer to 1.5 inches).

Anniversary of Michigan’s coldest temperature

  • The anniversary of the coldest temperature in Michigan’s history is Wednesday (Feb. 9).
  • Back in 1934, Vanderbilt, Michigan, recorded a temperature of minus-51 degrees.

Sunset at 6 p.m.

  • On Thursday (Feb. 10), the sun will set at 6 p.m.
  • This will be the first post-6 p.m. sunset since November.

